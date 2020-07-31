Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Altice USA worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 47.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428,458 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,327,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 271.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,189,000 after acquiring an additional 379,040 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,232,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

