Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.21-4.38 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.21-4.38 EPS.

MO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,389. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

