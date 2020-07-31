Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,600.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com stock traded up $119.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,171.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,581.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,308.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

