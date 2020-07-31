Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.84-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.84-5.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.03. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.67.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $152,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

