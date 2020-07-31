American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $7.09. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 111,011 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $796.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2,400,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

