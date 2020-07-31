American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

