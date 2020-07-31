American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised American National BankShares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

AMNB traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.14. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American National BankShares by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

