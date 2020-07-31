Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $63.02. 2,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

