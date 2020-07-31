Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. 2,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,309. Amerisafe has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

