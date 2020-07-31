Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $60,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Amgen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $245.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.27 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.43% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.