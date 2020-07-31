Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.10-15.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $25-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.45 billion.Amgen also updated its FY20 guidance to $15.10-15.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.13. 109,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

