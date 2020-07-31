Analyzing LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) & New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.68 -$62.13 million N/A N/A LF Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A

LF Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Frontier Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55% LF Capital Acquisition N/A 26.66% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 LF Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LF Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

LF Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

