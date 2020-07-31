Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion.

NYSE:BUD traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,435. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

