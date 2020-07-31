Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,246 shares during the quarter. Anika Therapeutics comprises about 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 602.2% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 61,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

ANIK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,138. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.