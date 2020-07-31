Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $16.01. Apache shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 7,045,646 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Apache by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Apache by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Apache by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,864,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Apache by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 41,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

