Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

AMEH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,755. The company has a market cap of $900.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $48,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Chin acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $30,396.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,639.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 17.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

