AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.88 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.88 EPS.

NYSE:ATR traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.81. 26,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.