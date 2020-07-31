ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

Shares of MT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 284,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

