Ardor Market Cap Hits $55.99 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Poloniex, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $55.99 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

