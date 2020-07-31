Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.67–0.55 EPS.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 6,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

