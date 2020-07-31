AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 311,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,458. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

