AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 311,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,458. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Earnings History for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.