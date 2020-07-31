Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 634.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.07.

ADP stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.34. 133,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.