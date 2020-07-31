Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,350 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up about 1.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avantor worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 538.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,866,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,272,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,213,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after buying an additional 1,980,755 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 78,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,975. Avantor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. CSFB cut their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.