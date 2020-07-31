Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) VP Sells $723,398.40 in Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVY traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 683.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

