Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $584,551,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $452,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,197 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 473,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

