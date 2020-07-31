Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

