Avestar Capital LLC Buys 3,969 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.19. 51,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,302. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

