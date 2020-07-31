Avestar Capital LLC Buys 57 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $846.94.

TSLA traded down $50.04 on Friday, reaching $1,437.45. 11,154,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.57. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 748.68, a PEG ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

