Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,302 shares of company stock worth $16,634,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average is $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.30. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.