Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.31. 48,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

