Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.66. 87,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,206. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

