Avestar Capital LLC Has $511,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 84.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 54.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $375,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3,813.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $273.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,466. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.