Avestar Capital LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.48. 79,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,259. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,316 shares of company stock worth $26,890,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

