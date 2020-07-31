Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.79. 117,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,238 shares of company stock worth $174,536,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.