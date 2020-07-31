Avestar Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Radian Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

