Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,934.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,735,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,836,000 after purchasing an additional 685,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 12,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,417. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

