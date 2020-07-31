Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up about 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59.

