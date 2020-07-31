Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 12,737 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,036. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

