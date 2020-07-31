Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 874 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 181,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,201.37. 8,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,056.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,223.69.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.