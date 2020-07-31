Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,537.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 192,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,024. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

