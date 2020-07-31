Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 330.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $842.37. 4,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.64. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

