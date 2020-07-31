Avestar Capital LLC Sells 270 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.76 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $280.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.