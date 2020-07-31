Avestar Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 4.34% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of FUMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

