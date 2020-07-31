Avestar Capital LLC Sells 6,565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 587,770.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 499,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 877,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

