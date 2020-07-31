Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,013 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 198.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 351,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.25.
AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.