Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,013 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 198.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 351,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.25.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

