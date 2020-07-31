Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 612,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 70,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.54. 10,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

