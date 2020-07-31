Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 44.49% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 50,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

