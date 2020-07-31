AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTI. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,285. The company has a market cap of $193.63 million, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 2.02. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Analysts predict that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AXT by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 69.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AXT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

