B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $2.41 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 7,672,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

