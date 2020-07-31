B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.92. 65,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

